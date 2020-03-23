Is 'War' Based On True Story? Read To Know About Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Starrer?

War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The movie was one of the most hyped films in India in 2019 and proved its buzz at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this is an action-suspense film. Read to know if the story is of the movie is true or not.

Plot

Hrithik Roshan star as Major Kabir and Tiger Shroff as Captain Khalid Rahmani in War . Kabir turns rogue at the start of the film. Khalid, who was trained by Kabir is sent to catch the rogue soldier. The movie then shows the chase between the two with some shocking revelations with high octane action sequences.

Is War based on a true story?

Though the movie shows Indian RAW agents and other departments, the story is not confirmed to be true. It is reportedly a fictional story written by Abbas Tyrewala from a story by Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand. War story is not to base on a real story, as per reports.

War reviews

#OneWordReview...#War: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Escapist cinema at its best... Aces: Hrithik and Tiger’s power-packed act and chemistry + dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense... Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon. #WarReview pic.twitter.com/iHGtaSk8cl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

#WarReview: An action packed film without a dull moment! A thorough entertainer! @iHrithik has unbelievable screen presence! @iTIGERSHROFF roars louder than ever! @Vaaniofficial wins your heart! The twists & turns in the plot keep you hooked! 4⭐️#SidK @yrf #SiddharthAnand pic.twitter.com/vTjxetgDHE — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) October 4, 2019

War movie REVIEW : I have never watched a Action movie in Bollywood like war movie..🔥🔥 What a Awesome acting by @iHrithik he is just too good for Bollywood.. @iTIGERSHROFF also nailed his role perfectly. Superb direction.. Must watch movie 👌💯

Rating : 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠#WarReview — Filmy News (@Filmy_Newz) October 4, 2019

War cast

War also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, Dipannita Sharma, and others. The movie was released in multiple languages and also in 4DX in India. War broke the highest first-day collection with more than Rs. 50 crores. It went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 with more than Rs. 300 crores in India.

