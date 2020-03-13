Throwback To Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff's "War", That Later Broke Box Office Records

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War was one of the major box office hits of 2019. Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, actor Vaani Kapoor is also a part of the movie who earned applause from the audience. The trio made several appearances to promote their movie, and also did a lot of promotion on social media, driving fans to the theatres. Here is a throwback to the novel promotional activities Hrithik and Tiger undertook for the film.

Hrithik Roshan kick-starting the promotions

Actor Hrithik Roshan had shared a few pictures on his Twitter account about their appearance in the film. He had told his fans to tune in to the show to watch him along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor on the show. In the tweet, he also mentioned appearing on a dance reality show to promote the movie. Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s movie became a huge hit, considering the star power of both the lead actors. Appearing on TV shows and sharing images on their social media seems to have helped the film get more viewers.

Team Tiger Shroff vs Team Hrithik Roshan

When the posters of the movie were revealed on social media by the stars, the netizens went gaga over the whole concept of pitting two major action heroes against each other. The social media post of the movie also prompted the audience to choose between ‘Team Hrithik’ and ‘Team Tiger’ which became a trend before the movie's release. The actors, as well as their fans, were seen wearing T-shirts with 'Team Tiger' and 'Team Hrithik' printed on them. This merchandise contributed significantly to the film's social media buzz.

On the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

In a social media post shared by Hrithik, the cast is seen laughing it out on a comedy show they visited the sets of. The production house of the movie, Yash Raj studios, also posted a picture of the cast promoting the movie on a television show. The cast of the War movie had fun during the promotions. Hrithik Roshan looked dapper as ever wearing a red jacket over a casual attire, while Vaani Kapoor looks sensational in a blue dress.

