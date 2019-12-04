The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hina Khan Oozes Glamour In These Classy Outfits At Her Pushkar getaway

Bollywood News

Hina Khan is currently enjoying a getaway in Pushkar, as she reportedly needed a break from her tiring schedules. Have a look at her series of stunning outfits

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who has been busy prepping for her debut film Hacked in Bollywood, is currently enjoying a lavish getaway in Pushkar. On November 30, the actor took to her social media and shared that her bruised body needed some rest. Hina Khan hinted that she has been quite busy with her new venture in the industry. Not only her outfits from the trip are receiving praises but also her quirky pair of sunglasses for the trip is getting all the attention from fans. Have a look at Hina Khan's classy outfits from her trip to Pushkar. 

Hina Khan's style file

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Read | Niti Taylor: When The Ishqbaaz Actor Gave Major Vacation Goals

On November 30, Hina Khan rocked a military green monochrome two-piece in Pushkar. Mesmerised by the serenity around her, the Hacked actor posed in the middle of the lawn, flaunting her yellow sunglasses and coffee mug. With a pair of quirky sneakers, Hina Khan looked perfect.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

In the next picture, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor opted for a vibrant red casual dress with a classy belt around her waist. She went on to wear a hat and matte boots for this look. She sported a pair of pink sunglasses and posed for the camera at ease. 

Read | Hina Khan Gets Her Dance Mode On As She Preps For Vikram Bhatt's Hacked

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

On December 3, The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actor visited the Alila fort in Bisangarh. Hina wore a full-sleeved dress and all eyes were on her knee-length boots and quirky yellow sunglasses. With a headband and high ponytail to go with the outfit, Hina Khan's outfit received many comments from fans. 

Read | Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Latest Instagram Post

On November 20, Hina Khan broke the big news by sharing her first still from her movie Hacked. Along with that, Hina also announced the release date. The film will be directed by Vikram Bhatt, who has also made movies like Ghulam, Kasoor, Raaz, Awara Pagal Deewana, among others. Sharing a picture with her director, she wrote, “The thought of someone intruding on my privacy gives me goosebumps." Have a look at her picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Read | Hina Khan: Stunning Ethnic Outfits Of The Actor Will Inspire You

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG