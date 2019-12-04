Hina Khan Oozes Glamour In These Classy Outfits At Her Pushkar getaway

Hina Khan, who has been busy prepping for her debut film Hacked in Bollywood, is currently enjoying a lavish getaway in Pushkar. On November 30, the actor took to her social media and shared that her bruised body needed some rest. Hina Khan hinted that she has been quite busy with her new venture in the industry. Not only her outfits from the trip are receiving praises but also her quirky pair of sunglasses for the trip is getting all the attention from fans. Have a look at Hina Khan's classy outfits from her trip to Pushkar.

Hina Khan's style file

On November 30, Hina Khan rocked a military green monochrome two-piece in Pushkar. Mesmerised by the serenity around her, the Hacked actor posed in the middle of the lawn, flaunting her yellow sunglasses and coffee mug. With a pair of quirky sneakers, Hina Khan looked perfect.

In the next picture, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor opted for a vibrant red casual dress with a classy belt around her waist. She went on to wear a hat and matte boots for this look. She sported a pair of pink sunglasses and posed for the camera at ease.

On December 3, The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actor visited the Alila fort in Bisangarh. Hina wore a full-sleeved dress and all eyes were on her knee-length boots and quirky yellow sunglasses. With a headband and high ponytail to go with the outfit, Hina Khan's outfit received many comments from fans.

On November 20, Hina Khan broke the big news by sharing her first still from her movie Hacked. Along with that, Hina also announced the release date. The film will be directed by Vikram Bhatt, who has also made movies like Ghulam, Kasoor, Raaz, Awara Pagal Deewana, among others. Sharing a picture with her director, she wrote, “The thought of someone intruding on my privacy gives me goosebumps." Have a look at her picture.

