Watch: Neetu Kapoor's Priceless Reaction As Alia Bhatt Announces Pregnancy

The year 2022 is surely special for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as after becoming the official power couple of Bollywood, the much-loved pair is all set to embark on a new chapter of their life. On Monday morning Ranbir and Alia delighted fans with the news of Alia's pregnancy.

As soon as the news surfaced online, congratulatory wishes began pouring in for the couple. Ranbir and Alia's family members, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and others expressed their happiness on the matter. However, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor's priceless reaction to becoming a grandmother-to-be stole fans' attention.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Neetu Kapoor's joy knew no bounds after she came to know that she is soon going to be a 'Nani.' In one of the videos shared by paparazzi handles, Neetu Kapoor is seen getting out of her vanity and couldn't stop smiling as the paparazzi congratulate her on the good news. One of the paparazzi even said, "Junior Kapoor on the way." Reacting to the wishes, the soon-to-be grandmother was seen taking a pause and thanking them. Moreover, while interacting with the paparazzi she even promoted her son's forthcoming film Shamshera.

Sharing the video clip, the paparazzi handle Manav Manglani wrote in the caption, "Priceless Cutest Reaction on news of #aliabhatt pregnancy #NeetuKapoor is all smiles and set to become grandmother (sic)"

As soon as the news surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with love-filled and congratulatory messages. One of the users wrote, "The most cutesttt Dadi.... Congratulations (sic)". Another commented, "Congratulations @neena_gupta Ji God bless! (sic)". Several users dropped heart and fire emojis.

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy

Earlier in the morning of June 27, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she is seen laying on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor sitting beside her while wearing a cap, although his face is not visible. The couple could be seen looking at a monitor while they hid the sonogram image of their baby with an emoji. Sharing the pic Alia confirmed her pregnancy and wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon (sic)"

(Image: @aliaabhatt/@neetu54/Instagram)