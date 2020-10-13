Watch Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's Upcoming Song 'Nach Meri Rani's' Dance Rehearsal

Nora Fatehi is all set to flaunt her dance skills in singer Guru Randhawa's new music video 'Nach Meri Rani'. Impressing with her sizzling dance moves, Nora shared a video on her Instagram that revealed the hookline of the song with the rehearsal video.

Introducing a challenge for their fans, Guru Randhawa on his Instagram handle wrote, "Wow! This is the first time my song’s hookline with the rehearsal video has been leaked. I just found out inbetween my shoot. Now since its out, lets make it go viral and do the step and tag #nachmerirani and @tseries.official to show the power and make it big before the release only. We are still very much excited for the release. @norafatehi lets see how everyone dances to #nachmerirani" [sic]

WATCH —

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself alongside actor Nora Fatehi through his official account on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. Guru Randhawa has donned a pink t-shirt and teamed it up with a pair of white jeans. For a rounded off look, he has sported a similar-shaded pink jacket and worn white shoes to match with the outfit.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi stole the limelight in a body-hugging white dress by ace Parisian designer Herve Leger. She completed her look with minimal makeup and accessories and wore silver strappy heels.

Nora Fatehi teaches her friend 'some moves on the beach', fans call her 'dance queen'

Terence Lewis addresses Nora Fatehi's 'morphed' video row; says 'Didn't bother much'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.