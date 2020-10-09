Nora Fatehi Teaches Her Friend 'some Moves On The Beach', Fans Call Her 'dance Queen'

Nora Fatehi is currently vacationing with her friends in Goa. The dancer-actor recently took to her Instagram to share a dance video with her friend Marce Pedrozo. Nora Fatehi said that she was teaching Marce some epic dance moves on the beach. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram post.

Nora teaches dance moves on beach

In Nora Fatehi's dance video, the actor can be seen grooving on the dance song, Un Gaou à Oran. The song was created by 113, Magic System and Mohamed Lamine. With a backdrop of the ocean water, Nora Fatehi and Marce Pedrozo can be seen enjoying as they danced in the sand. She was spotted wearing a blue translucent dress with a thigh-high slit, while her friend can be seen in orange shorts.

Fans call her 'dancing queen'

Fans showered love on Nora Fatehi's post by dropping several heart and love emoticons. One of her fans wrote, 'OMG you both are the bestttttt ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸŒ¸!!!!!!! These moves are ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ AMAZING ðŸ˜‰', while another added, 'OMG! You guys are Awesome!!! Much love @norafatehi @marcepedrozo ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸'. One Instagram user commented, 'Omgggg queeenieee ðŸ˜ðŸ˜

We r gonna die by your cuteness and moves â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ”¥'. Another follower commented, 'Omg omg ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ you guys are on holidays but @norafatehi is still entertaining her Instagram family ðŸ™ˆâ¤ï¸ I would call this hardwork !!'. Take a look at some fans' comments below.

This wasn't the first time that Nora Fatehi and Marce Pedrozo were spotted on the beach. A couple of days back, Nora shared a video wherein she can be seen dancing on the beats of Tetema by Diamond Platnumz with Marce Pedrozo. She stunned in an orange bikini with a white embroidered long top. Nora Fatehi also wore a white hat that gave major beach look goals. Sharing the dance video on Instagram, Nora Fatehi wrote, 'Aaaayyyy issa vibe ðŸ”¥ ðŸ”¥ #livingmybestlife @marcepedrozo ðŸ˜„@myaraaindia ðŸ‘’'. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram video.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharmesh Yelande and many others. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.

