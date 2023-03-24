Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Spotted In Rugged Look In Leaked Video From Sets Of Animal

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a video taken on the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor was seen looking rugged with long disheveled hair and a significantly beefed-up body. The actor was presumably heading back from shooting a scene, as he was captured on video.

The viral clip

The 5-second slowed-down clip shows the actor's look for the day - a light blue hospital gown. With long hair and a heavy beard, Ranbir passes through in the video as he nonchalantly takes his cell phone from an assistant. Another man walks behind him carrying a robe.

Vanga denies similarities with Kabir Singh

Arjun Reddy in 2017 and Kabir Singh in 2019, despite the controversies, established Vanga as a director to watch out for owing to the strong business both films pulled in. In a promotional interview with SS Rajamouli, Vanga said that though he understood why there was speculation about Ranbir's role in Animal being similar to Shahid Kapoor's in Kabir Singh. However, he insisted that the audience, on viewing the film, will realise how dissimilar they are.

Everything to know about Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Based on the teaser released back in January 2021, the film will most likely portray the relationship between a father and a son against a larger family backdrop. The cryptic monologue in the teaser promises a dark film.

Though director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been very candid when asked about his passion project, he has been very particular about not letting the audience in when it comes to the plot which promises to be unique. The winding monologue in the teaser also makes it particularly tough to make any plausible guesses. Parineeti Chopra was initially a part of the cast. She, however, opted out of the project and was replaced by Mandanna.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.