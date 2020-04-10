The Debate
The Debate
Salman Khan Eats Grass With His Horse, Calls It 'Breakfast With My Love'; JUST WATCH

Bollywood News

Salman Khan shared a video of enjoying breakfast with his horse, where he can be seen feeding the horse some greens and also munching on those himself.

Written By Radhika Sarwar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel with his nephew Nirvaan Khan, where the two got stuck as the lockdown was announced. The actor shared a video of enjoying breakfast with his horse, where he can be seen feeding the horse some greens and also munching on those himself. Salman captioned the video, “Breakfast with my love...”. The video has become an instant hit on the internet with fans and followers showering it with likes and comments. 

Watch Salman Khan Enjoying ‘Breakfast With His Love’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
