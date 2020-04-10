Salman Khan Eats Grass With His Horse, Calls It 'Breakfast With My Love'; JUST WATCH

Salman Khan is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel with his nephew Nirvaan Khan, where the two got stuck as the lockdown was announced. The actor shared a video of enjoying breakfast with his horse, where he can be seen feeding the horse some greens and also munching on those himself. Salman captioned the video, “Breakfast with my love...”. The video has become an instant hit on the internet with fans and followers showering it with likes and comments.

Watch Salman Khan Enjoying ‘Breakfast With His Love’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.