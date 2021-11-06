WATCH: Tahira Kashyap Grooves With Her Father-in-law On Diwali; Calls Him 'the Coolest'

Recently, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video from her Diwali celebration with her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana and the family members. In the video, she can be seen happily dancing with her father-in-law while celebrating Diwali at their home. Watch the video below.

Tahira Kashyap celebrates Diwali with family

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Tahira Kashyap dropped a video where she can be seen celebrating Diwali with her family and everyone can be seen dancing happily. Tahira, too lovingly grooved with her father-in-law. As for the caption, she wrote, "Going berserk with the coolest father-in-law!❤️ #diwalimadness #diwali #dhol."

Tahira, who is an avid Instagram user, has given her fans a sneak peek into their festival of lights celebration. She has posted a series of pictures and videos also featuring Ayushmann, their son Virajveer, Ayushmann's brother, Aparshakti Khurana, his wife, and other members.

In the pictures which are captured nighttime, the house is seen decorated with fairy lights and Tahira can be seen donning a white saree. Ayushmann sported a black kurta with a floral black shawl over his shoulders. The couple's son, Virajveer is seen wearing a similar green and brown ethnic wear. Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, "Always looking out for each other. Happy Diwali to you and yours."

Sharing monochrome pictures with Ayushmann, she wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone. My favourite festival! Hence bombarding with pictures and love #diwali #home #family @ayushmannk."

While sharing a snap featuring Khuranas, she wrote, "Bahot saara pyaar sabko (Too much love) #diwali #family All of us in @shantanunikhil @mayank0491."

Aparshakti Khurana also shared the family picture and penned an interesting caption. He wrote, "Straight out of Sooraj Barjatya’s set.. A very Happy Diwali to you and yours from me and mine. Styled by @jaysamuelstudio in my absolute favourite @shantanunikhil. Shot with love by @mayank0491."

Tahira and Ayushmann are married for over 20 years. The couple is blessed with two children- son, Virajveer, and daughter, Varushka. On their wedding anniversary in 2020, Ayushmann shared how the duo fell for each other. He wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”

Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyap