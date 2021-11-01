Tahira Kashyap Wishes Husband Ayushmann Khurrana On 13th Wedding Anniversary With New Book

From being teenage sweethearts to becoming parents of two, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have come a long way. The couple is celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today with a special release. To mark 13 years of exchanging vows, Tahira Kashyap released her new book, The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother. Ayushmann Khurrana also showered his wife with love and shared that he is proud of her new book.

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is often vocal about her personal life. From talking about her cancer journey to sharing glimpses of her daily life on Instagram, she has usually opened up about her personal life. The author has now penned her life's journey in her book The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother, which she released on her anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Tahira Kashyap shared a photo compilation featuring her and Ayushmann posing with the book. In the background, Tahira added the song, Ye Kya Hua, by legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Sharing the clip, Tahira wrote, "Sorry baby @ayushmannk …. Happy anniversary….gulp[sic]," and added a red heart emoji. Several celebs came forward to shower the couple with love. While Divya Dutta wished the couple and blessed them, Neeti Mohan wrote, "Happy happy saath forever[sic]."

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tahira Kashyap's new book

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished his wife on their special day. Sharing the same video, Ayushmann Khurrana titled the book the "anniversary edition of our togetherness[sic]." The Vicky Donor actor showered his wife, Tahira with love and also praised her book. He further called his Tahira Kashyap's book fresh and zany and urged fans to read it. The caption read, "Presenting the anniversary edition of our togetherness. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap. I’m proud of your brand new book. It’s fresh, zany and full of sass! 7 Sins Of Being a Mother. Grab a copy now![sic]."

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana met during their tuition class for the 12th standard in Chandigarh. As love bloomed between the two, they started dating. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2008. The duo is now parents to their nine-year-old son Virajveer and seven-year-old daughter Varushka.

Image: Facebook/@tahirakashyap