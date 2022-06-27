Watch: When Alia Bhatt Discussed Future Plans, Said She Wants '2 Boys' With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became the talk of the town a few months ago when they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family.

The much-loved Bollywood couple made headlines again on June 27, when Alia took to social media to announce that the duo are expecting their first child. As the news took fans by surprise, a video from Alia Bhatt's YouTube account has now resurfaced, in which she reveals that she has always wanted two sons.

Alia Bhatt reveals she wants two sons

It was on August 4, 2019, that Alia shared a video on her YouTube channel featuring her close friend Akansha Ranjan. The video was titled 'Alia Bhatt plays How well do you know your best friend', in which the duo answered several questions about each other. Each individual picked up a chit and had to answer the question written in it. Both individuals had to answer the questions, as they wrote down their answers on a notepad, hoping they would match their best friend's response.

In the sixth round of the game, Alia Bhatt revealed her plans for the future as she mentioned she wants two sons. She asked Akansha Ranjan, "How many kids do I want?" The actor answered, "two boys," and Alia also wrote, "2". Seeing her best friend's answer, she smiled from ear to ear and said, "Yes, 2 boys."

Watch the video here:

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on June 27 and shared an adorable picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor looking at their baby on a monitor in a hospital. She captioned the picture, "Our baby ….. coming soon," and several Bollywood actors and friends from the industry congratulated the happy couple as they gear up to embark on a new journey together as parents.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor expressed her joy regarding the news as she was congratulated by the paparazzi in the city. The actor smiled from ear to ear as she was called 'nani' and was asked if she was excited about the arrival of 'Junior Kapoor'. She also took to her social media account and shared an adorable picture of the couple with their arms around each other and wrote, "God bless" as the news became public.

