'Watching Junaid In A Professional Space Is Awe-striking,' Writes Ira On Bhai Dooj; Watch

Ira Khan on Monday took to her Instagram handle to wish brother Junaid on Bhai Dooj. In a heartfelt note, Ira wrote that she is 'bloated with pride' seeing him work.

Ira shared a BTS video from the play they did together and wrote, "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu. I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kicka** brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play."

"Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media. Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you," she wrote further.

Ira Khan talks about her 'privilege', shares 10-minute video

On November 1, Ira shared a 9-minute long video and opened up about being sexually abused when she was 14 years old. She mentioned that it was her parents who helped her get out of the situation. In her long video, Ira said, "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing, I sort of knew them. It wasn't happening every day. It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing and that's what they were doing. I immediately wrote to my parents an email and got myself out of that situation."

Ira also opened up about her parents' divorce and said that it didn't seem like something that would traumatise her because her parents' divorce was amicable. Ira continued that the whole family is still friends. She also mentioned that they are not a broken family by any means. Sharing the video, she penned a lengthy note.

Ira Khan heads out for road trip to Dahanu, shares glimpses & says 'I love cafes'

