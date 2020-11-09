Ira Khan Heads Out For Road Trip To Dahanu, Shares Glimpses & Says 'I Love Cafes'

On Monday morning, Ira Khan took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from her road trip to Dahanu. Ira pulled off a quirky denim jacket and wore a pair of sunglasses. She complimented her look with a cross-bag. Ira could be seen sitting outside a cafe in Dahanu. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I love cafes" and went on to type hashtags like Dahanu, getaway, calm, serendipity, black and white, road trip and more.

As soon as Ira Khan's photos were up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to comment on the post. A user wrote, "Looking so gorgeous", whereas another user penned, "So pretty". Many simply dropped several hearts and awestruck emoticons on Ira Khan's Instagram post.

Ira: 'I love cafes'

Also Read | Nicole Young Demands To Know If Ex-husband Dr. Dre Has Children Outside Of Marriage

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Begins 'Jersey' Preparation; Shares Picture From Cricket Ground

On November 1, Ira shared a 9-minute long video and opened up about being sexually abused when she was 14 years old. She mentioned that it was her parents who helped her get out of the situation. In her long video, Ira said, "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing, I sort of knew them. It wasn't happening every day. It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing and that's what they were doing. I immediately wrote to my parents an email and got myself out of that situation."

Ira also opened up about her parents' divorce and said that it didn't seem like something that would traumatise her because her parents' divorce was amicable. Ira continued that the whole family is still friends. She also mentioned that they are not a broken family by any means. Sharing the video, she penned a lengthy note. Her clip garnered a lot of attention as many went on to pen their views about it in the comments section.

Also Read |Two Penguins From US' Oregon Zoo Goes Out For A Hike, Steal Netizens' Hearts

Ira Khan keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. She recently celebrated Halloween with her friends at home. Ira dolled up in all-black attire and applied spooky makeup. She posted an array of fun pics with her friends. Take a look at them below.

Also Read | Ira Khan Shares A Workout Selfie; Promises New Video Before Sunday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.