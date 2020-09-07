'We Promised Each Other': Sushant's Sister Shweta's Heartbreaking Lament & A New Promise

As the central investigation agencies continue to dig out the truth behind the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case along with numerous angles, Sushants's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture with her brother with a heartfelt message. Shweta who is based in the US also shared the campaign poster of ‘Satyagraha for SSR, a world movement for truth' seeking justice for her brother.

"We promised each other.."

In the First picture young Shweta is seen feeding her brother with sweet on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan while in the next she is demanding justice for her brother's death. Taking to Twitter she wrote "We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But, I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice! I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy".

In a series of tweets, Shweta penned down her emotions and shared her memories of her late brother. She said Sushant was like a child and all he ever wanted was love. "He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it", Shweta wrote in another tweet.

"Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah" she wrote in another tweet.

READ | Unseen pic of the day: Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita's beau Vicky caught on candid camera

(1/3) We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. pic.twitter.com/w6WXhtpxJV — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

(2/3) He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

(3/3) Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

READ | Sushant case: CBI to grill Cooper hospital doctors over 'marks', 'cloth', say sources

READ | 'Satyagraha for Sushant' car rally parades down California streets; Shweta prays for truth

Car Rally Parades for Sushant

On Sunday Shweta also shared a video of the rally on Twitter, in which several cars displaying tributes for Sushant took rounds on the streets of the city. The rally was called ‘Satyagraha for SSR, a world movement for truth’. The cars also displayed sketches of Mahatma Gandhi with his quote – ‘The truth never damages a cause that is just.’

Car Rally in California, USA. We are calling it world movement for truth and praying for truth to shine forth. #SatyagrahForSSR #Billboard4SSR pic.twitter.com/YnLmpUJuzF — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

NCB to grill Rhea Chakraborty again

Meanwhile, the CBI, ED and NCB are currently each actively investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant's associates like Samuel Miranda are under lens, with the latter two along with 7 others under arrest by the agency. Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned again by the NCB on Monday. As per sources, she will be confronted along with others accused in the case.

READ | 'Satyagraha for Sushant' car rally parades down California streets; Shweta prays for truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.