Now, 'Satyagraha For Sushant' Car Rally Spotted In California; Shweta Prays For Truth

People across the world have united in prayers for Sushant Singh Rajput as the central investigation agencies attempt to dig out the truth behind the Bollywood star’s tragic death along numerous angles. Amid this, a car rally was held in California, US, on Sunday - in a joint movement seeking justice for Sushant.

The actor’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of the rally on Twitter, in which several cars displaying tributes for Sushant took rounds on the streets of the city. The rally was called ‘Satyagraha for SSR, a world movement for truth’. The cars also displayed sketches of Mahatma Gandhi with his quote – ‘The truth never damages a cause that is just.’

Car Rally in California, USA. We are calling it world movement for truth and praying for truth to shine forth. #SatyagrahForSSR #Billboard4SSR pic.twitter.com/YnLmpUJuzF — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

NCB grills Rhea Chakraborty

The accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case are facing the heat of the central agencies' investigation along with numerous angles. So far, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Staff-member Dipesh Sawant was arrested on Saturday, grilled overnight and the NCB has now been granted his custody till September 9.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty also reached the NCB office for questioning in connection with the drug angle in the case. The agency will also take her statements on points where they feel that the statements of Dipesh Sawant, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s do not match.

As per sources the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high-profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said.

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

