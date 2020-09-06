Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita's Beau Vicky Caught On Candid Camera

Ever since the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise broke back in June, numerous unseen photos and videos of the actor started surfing online. Fanpages on social media shared the BTS photos and video to pay tribute to him. Recently, being one of them, an unseen photo of SSR started surfing on the internet featuring Vicky Jain, who is apparently the beau of Ankita Lokhande. Rajput, Lokhande, and Jain were part of the same circle of friends.

In the unseen picture, Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky is seen receiving a warm hug from the MS Dhoni actor. On the other side, Rajput is seen showering love on Jain as he planted a kiss on his cheek. The post, which was shared on August 15, has managed to garner more than 4k likes and is still counting. A section of SSR fans wrote notes for the late actor. Scroll down to take a look at the unseen photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain.

SSR's unseen picture

After June 14, the day Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence, the internet was flooded with SSR's unseen pictures. The same Instagram page, which shared the above picture, has a couple of images featuring Sushant with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and their pet dog. Along with photos, the page also has a few videos of the Kai Po Che actor. Back in 2009, Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. Their relationship lasted for six long years before they parted their ways in 2016.

Meanwhile, another unseen photo of Sushant went viral earlier in August. Talking about the picture, it had Ankita applying a hairspray while setting up Sushant's hair. While the Chhichhore actor can be seen immersed in some work, Ankita can be seen taking her role as his hairstylist.

On the other side, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, his last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It was a big moment for all SSR fans as they got to watch him back on screen for the last time. Dil Bechara also marked the Bollywood debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The romantic-drama film was received well by the audience. It was a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars featuring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, which was based on John Green's popular novel by the same name.

