'Wear Mask Sonu Sood,' Fans Exclaim As He Treats Crowd With Coconut Water In Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's video where he is seen treating the crowd with coconut water on the sets of his movie in Hyderabad went viral on Saturday. As fans gathered to get fresh coconut water, the actor didn't pull up his face mask and that came under the spotlight by Netizens on social media.

"Be careful, Sir," or "Please wear mask Sir" were some comments that concerned fans dropped below the video. The video received over 15,000 likes. Sonu Sood was recently in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film Alludu Adhurs. Directed by Santosh Srinivas, the film also stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anu Emmanuel, and Nabha Natesh.

WATCH

#SonuSood treats everyone with coconut water on the sets of his movie in Hyderabad.

Huge crowds gather to get fresh coconut water served from @sonusood@FcSonuSood Demi god to World 👑 pic.twitter.com/uqnSZ46Zuk — Harishsayz (@sayzharish) November 20, 2020

NETIZENS REACT

without mask & social distancing ??? 😳😳😳



Sir, your life is equally important as others that you have saved since lockdown. Kindly adapt the covid appropriate behaviour and educate others as much as you can. Stay safe, stay blessed and stay healthy always :) — Kaushal Kishor Giri (@kaushalspeaks) November 20, 2020

Bro, pls be careful and wear mask. Your health is most important. #GodBless — Sourav Taneja (@souravhtaneja) November 20, 2020

Pls wear a mask in crowd. — Vivek Kumar Scholar (@vkscholar) November 21, 2020

Bhai mask bhi pehen lete — Sudarshan (@SuperSud9) November 20, 2020

Dada I am concerned Why No Mask ? I am seriously not Happy ! — ᴊꜱʙᴏꜰꜰɪᴄɪᴀʟ (@Jsb110484) November 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India recently appointed Sonu Sood as the State Icon of Punjab. The Governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore took to Twitter and congratulated the actor. He tweeted, “I congratulate @SonuSood the youth icon, appointed as the State icon by the #ECI to make people aware about ethical voting. Your efforts during the trying time of #Covid situation are widely appreciated. #GodBless”.

To which, Sonu Sood replied, ''Thank you so much for your encouraging words, sir. It’s been an honour that cannot be expressed in words. Humbled'' via tweet.

I congratulate @SonuSood the youth icon, appointed as the State icon by the #ECI to make people aware about ethical voting. Your efforts during the trying time of #Covid situation are widely appreciated. #GodBless! pic.twitter.com/TsGemMoxhD — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) November 17, 2020

