'Wear Mask Sonu Sood,' Fans Exclaim As He Treats Crowd With Coconut Water In Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's video where he is seen treating crowd with coconut water on the sets of his movie in Hyderabad went viral on Saturday

Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's video where he is seen treating the crowd with coconut water on the sets of his movie in Hyderabad went viral on Saturday. As fans gathered to get fresh coconut water, the actor didn't pull up his face mask and that came under the spotlight by Netizens on social media.

"Be careful, Sir," or "Please wear mask Sir" were some comments that concerned fans dropped below the video. The video received over 15,000 likes. Sonu Sood was recently in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film Alludu Adhurs. Directed by Santosh Srinivas, the film also stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anu Emmanuel, and Nabha Natesh. 

NETIZENS REACT

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India recently appointed Sonu Sood as the State Icon of Punjab. The Governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore took to Twitter and congratulated the actor. He tweeted, “I congratulate @SonuSood the youth icon, appointed as the State icon by the #ECI to make people aware about ethical voting. Your efforts during the trying time of #Covid situation are widely appreciated. #GodBless”.

To which, Sonu Sood replied, ''Thank you so much for your encouraging words, sir. It’s been an honour that cannot be expressed in words. Humbled'' via tweet.

