Sonu Sood Felicitated By Koratala Siva And Tanikella Bharani On Sets Of 'Acharya' | WATCH

Actor Sonu Sood was on November 21 felicitated on the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film Acharya for all the humanitarian work he did during the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Tanikella Bharani and director Koratala Siva felicitated Sonu on behalf of the entire team. The official Twitter handle of Telegu Film Nagar shared the pictures from the sets while giving a glimpse of the felicitation.

Sonu Sood gets felicitated for his work amid the pandemic

Apart from the pictures, in a video that has surfaced online from the film set, Bharani is seen talking about Sonu Sood’s exemplary work for the needy during this pandemic. In the short clip, he said that a lot of people have money but it took a lot of heart to use it to help someone in dire need. As Bharani appreciated Sonu’s goodwill, one could hear the entire unit applauding him and praising his sincere efforts for what he has been doing in this lockdown.

Read: Commonwealth Medalist Helped By Sonu Sood Honoured By Delhi CM Kejriwal, Pens Special Note

Read: Sonu Sood Impresses Fans With His Swag As The Actor Shares Slow-mo Video From Set

According to several media reports, Sonu Sood is believed to be playing the antagonist in Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in a dual role. The project marked Chiranjeevi’s maiden collaboration with director Koratala Siva. The film reportedly will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Meanwhile, after seeing his exemplary work towards the people and the society, the actor has been appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India (ECI), an official statement said on Monday. Informing about this development, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mr. S Karuna Raju said that his office had sent a proposal to ECI in this regard and ECI approved the same. He said that this appointment would prove beneficial to aware people especially young voters about ethical voting. Belonging to the Moga district of Punjab, Mr. Sonu Sood has been proving his acting prowess in various films of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi. He is also indulging in public welfare works and other social services.

Read: 'Can Feel My Parents Smiling Down On Me And Blessing Me': Sonu Sood On Becoming State Icon

Read: Sonu Sood Casually Pulls Off Human Flag Pose; Leaves Internet Impressed With His Strength

(Image credit: Telegu Film Nagar/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.