Commonwealth medalist helped by Sonu Sood honoured by Delhi CM Kejriwal, pens special note

Sonu Sood had been termed a ‘real life hero’ or ‘messiah’ during the migrant crisis of the COVID-19 lockdown for helping people return to their cities and reach their homes. However, while the actor became synonymous with this movement, his helpful initiatives extended to people of various sections of the society and for different kinds of causes. One of those gestures had been to provide financial help to Commonwealth Games-winning athlete Amritpal Kaur for her surgery.

Amritpal Kaur thanks Sonu Sood

Amritpal Kaur was recently felicitated by Delhi Government under the ‘Mission Excellence’ scheme, that provided athletes funds for their training. Sharing a photo and a video where she is reward from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the karate wrote that it was an ‘honor’ to be felicitated by the government and its leaders under the 'Mission Excellence'scheme.

Amritpal Kaur stated that the support will definitely help them 'reach new heights.’

It was an honor to be felicitated by Delhi govt. CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Sir,deputy Cm Manishsisodia sir under "Mission Excellence" scheme.Thank you Sir for extending your support to players,it will definitely help us to reach at new heights.. pic.twitter.com/HPPRhLU1x1 — Amrit Manpotra (@amritmanpotra) November 18, 2020

Her gratitude also extended to Sonu Sood, because of whom who could stand on her feet, literally.

She wrote a poem for him that loosely translated to:

Every bird has its wings, and knows to fly, However, it needs support and an identity. You gave me this identity . Now it’s my turn to touch the skies. Thank you, Sonu Sood sir.

Responding to the special message, Sonu Sood wrote that he was ‘proud’ of Amritpal.

So proud of you 🏆 https://t.co/XeUokMtgOo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2020

It was in July this year that it came to light that Amritpal Kaur was struggling with finances to perform surgery on her injured knee. Her third-degree ACL tear had been caused during the KAI President Cup 2020 in January. Sonu Sood had then assured her that all the arrangements will be made by him and she 'will be back on her foot very soon.’

Please tell Amritpal not to worry. She is the pride of our country. Have asked my team to take care of her. Whatever best medical facility is required, we will provide. She will be back on her foot very soon. 🙏 https://t.co/7WV44GO3VP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 8, 2020

That could explain the delight of the karate champion is walking with delight to collect her reward on the stage.

Sonu Sood’s recent endeavours

Sonu Sood had recently funded the costs for a six-year-old’s liver transplant as well. Apart from numerous other ventures, that also includes setting platforms to provide jobs, scholarships to students and surgeries, the Dabangg star was recently appointed as his home state Punjab’s icon to create awareness about ethical voting. On the professional front, he will next be seen in Prithviraj, and is also shooting for a Telugu film Alludu Adhurs.

