Welcome 3: Bobby Deol, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh To Join Akshay Kumar Starrer?

Speculation has been rife that Firoz Nadiadwala's hit franchise Welcome is set to return to theatres with a third installment. Since then, reports regarding celebs joining the ensemble star cast and Akshay Kumar returning to the sequel have been doing the rounds. Now, the latest reports suggest that Bobby Deol and two Punjabi singers are joining the cast.

The Newsmakers

Welcome 3 will be a sequel to Welcome Back (2015), starring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, and Shruti Haasan. However, a few days ago, a report in Pinkvilla reported that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi would be replacing the iconic jodi - Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, in the film. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, will reportedly reprise his role in the third installment.

Who's saying what?

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Bobby Deol will be joining Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty. The makers are reportedly ready with the script which has turned out to be 'quite hilarious'. The source added that makers are aiming to make the film "one of the biggest comic capers of current times".

Spilling the beans about the plot of the film, the source said that the script demands three leading ladies, and like all the previous franchises, the story will derive from the "challenges of getting married".

(A still from Welcome | Image: Twitter)

Other than the 90s actor, the makers are also planning to cast brothers and Punjabi singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that they will be seen as actors in the comedy-drama and their presence in the film is "funny and crucial". However, the makers are yet to address all the rumours.

Meanwhile...

Details regarding the director, the star cast, and the release date have been kept under wraps. Welcome 3 is expected to go on the floors next year. Official confirmation awaited.