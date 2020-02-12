Wendell Rodricks Breathes His Last, Tributes Pour In From All Quarters

One of the most celebrated fashion designers of India Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59. He took his last breath in his home in Colvale, Goa. Condolences started pouring in from politicians as well as people of fashion and showbiz world. The reason for his death is reported to be a heart attack. Apart from being a renowned designer, Rodricks was also an activist who stood for various causes including the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. He was also felicitated with a Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Government of India.

The Fashion Design Council of India broke the news of his demise on their official Twitter handle. As soon as the news broke, celebrities, politicians, and other public figures took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences to the designer’s family and dear ones. Everyone from Neeta Lulla to Smriti Irani took to their official social media handles to condole his sudden death.

A shocked Sona Mohapatra tweets: "No, trying to call you. Pick up"

Full of love. Full of life. All heart. All soul. A connoisseur. A creator. A pioneer. A change-maker. I feel lucky having known you. @Wendellrodricks you will remain in my heart forever. Refuse to see you any other way than that afternoon we spent in your glorious home in Goa. pic.twitter.com/06959BjXeD — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 12, 2020

Union Minister Smriti Irani expresses her grief

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

Wendell's contemporary Neeta Lulla says he "will be missed"

Saddened to hear about the sad demise of @Wendellrodricks you were a dear friend and a designer Par Excellence .

You will be missed . RIP🙏 — Neeta Lulla (@neeta_lulla) February 12, 2020

Director Madhur Bhandarkar expresses his condolences

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks,

My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. We will truly miss him. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1aEAbMzyMS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 12, 2020

Another contemporary Atul Kasbekar calls Wendell "a pioneer & a genuine original"

Shocked at the passing of designer extraordinaire @Wendellrodricks



A pioneer and a genuine original, a master of the simple flowing silhouette, Wendell stood apart from his peers with his unique vision



Will be sorely missed 🙏🏽 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 12, 2020

Diet Sabya mourns on the legend's demise

