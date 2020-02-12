The Debate
Wendell Rodricks Breathes His Last, Tributes Pour In From All Quarters

Bollywood News

Wendell Rodricks' passed away at the age of 59. Condolences poured in from politicians as well as people of fashion and showbiz world.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
wendell rodricks

One of the most celebrated fashion designers of India Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59. He took his last breath in his home in Colvale, Goa. Condolences started pouring in from politicians as well as people of fashion and showbiz world. The reason for his death is reported to be a heart attack. Apart from being a renowned designer, Rodricks was also an activist who stood for various causes including the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. He was also felicitated with a Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Government of India.

The Fashion Design Council of India broke the news of his demise on their official Twitter handle. As soon as the news broke, celebrities, politicians, and other public figures took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences to the designer’s family and dear ones. Everyone from Neeta Lulla to Smriti Irani took to their official social media handles to condole his sudden death.

.

A shocked Sona Mohapatra tweets: "No, trying to call you. Pick up"

Union Minister Smriti Irani expresses her grief

Wendell's contemporary Neeta Lulla says he "will be missed"

Director Madhur Bhandarkar expresses his condolences

 Another contemporary Atul Kasbekar calls Wendell "a pioneer & a genuine original"

 Diet Sabya mourns on the legend's demise

