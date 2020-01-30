Wendell Rodricks Slammed For Pathetic Age-shaming Of Priyanka Chopra's Bold Grammy Gown

Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Awards outfit — that was both risqué & classy at the same time — triggered a massive debate on the Internet. While many appreciated and praised her bold move, some also trolled her for the plunging neckline. Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi came out in support of Chopra and slammed Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks who criticized Chopra's Ralph and Russo gown. In the recent development, in what it's called a 'clarification', Rodricks took to his Instagram handle to 'age' shame Chopra and said, "There is an age to wear some clothes'.

Rodricks also deleted one of the posts after Suchitra bashed him for his sarcasm where he said, "the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba." Now to explain his previous post, Wendell Rodricks said, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming."

He further said, 'Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever."[sic]

FULL POST

Fans hit back

Wendell Rodricks' clarification didn't go down well with Chopra fans. One user wrote, “And u r a designer! I feel for ur models. Guys like u r the reason models become anorexic ! Real women have curves! Take ur sexist comment and go away... and ur modern saree collection, they r tame and demure???? Wen u r bold it is beautiful and wen it s others u ve become bold and the dress s not ? I am really scared for the women working for u! Unnecessary opinion from an irrelevant people.”

Another wrote, “Was not body shaming but certainly was aligning with stereotypes... Talk about choices that people choose to create their own sense of comfort in fashion that is created... As you choose to not wear bermudas cis of your varicose veins i choose to wear them flaunting my body which includes the bulging varicose veins... That’s body accepting.”

