Ajay Devgn Spots Ranveer Singh Applying 'lipstick', Then Katrina Kaif Walks In; Watch

As the Sooryavanshi trailer released on March 2, the star-studded event became a Twitter trending topic. Amongst the many hilarious moments at the launch event, one that is leaving everyone in splits involves 'Simmba' star Ranveer Singh.

Singh who arrived 40 minutes late at the event was seen carrying three things — a lip balm, a water bottle & mint. The actor was seen applying the lip balm as he sat in the audience while Ajay Devgn who was at the stage was surprised to see him do that and asked, 'Why are you applying a lipstick?'. Responding to Ajay, Ranveer said that he wanted to kiss him and that is why 'wanted his lips moist'.

'Why the mint?' asked Akshay Kumar. In response to this Ranveer said he wanted to keep his breath fresh for the trailer launch. Akshay immediately said, "You should've come on time, that's all".

When Katrina Kaif joined the boys on stage, the very first question she asked Ranveer was, "Why don't you use a Kay Beauty product?". Ranveer yet again had an answer ready and said, "When Kay Beauty cuts a cheque for me, I will apply that. Right now Nivea is paying him to do this." [“Mujhe paise Nivea de raha hai madam. Jis din Kay mera cheque kaatega, main Kay laga lunga.]

Sooryavanshi is penned by Sajid-Farhad. It works as the fourth installment to the Singham shared universe. in the film, Kumar will be seen playing the role of a cop, specialized in hunting down terrorists and sleeper cells. It is the second film, where Akshay Kumar will be seen protecting the city of Mumbai from the evil of terrorism, the first film being Holiday. Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 24, 2020.

