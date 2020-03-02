Sooryavanshi's Akshay, Rohit & Ranveer On Nirbhaya Case Verdict: 100% Faasi Milni Chahiye

Sooryavanshi trailer launch event took place on March 2, 2020. On the occasion, the cast and crew of the film were seen talking about the Akshay Kumar-starrer as well as other films from the Singham shared universe. During the event, the cast of Sooryavanshi was asked about their views on the Nirbhaya rape case. Read on to know more about what the on-screen Police had to say about it here:

Sooryavanshi cast on Nirbhaya Rape Case

During the trailer launch event, the cast of the film was seen talking about its prequel film Simmba. In the film, there is a moment when a girl gets raped by the antagonist, and the cast was asked about their thoughts on the Nirbhaya case. The cast was also asked if they feel that the criminals behind this should get hanged immediately.

On this, Ajay Devgn said that such crimes should not be left without a verdict for too long, and rapists deserve a death sentence. Director Rohit Shetty agreed to this. Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in Sooryavanshi, stated that the whole team is basically the same, and they all share the same view about this incident. In the Nirbhaya case, the court should severely punish the guilty.

In a massive development, the Patiala House Court, on Monday, has deferred the hanging of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case till further notice. Earlier in the day, the court had dismissed the plea seeking a stay on the execution sought by the convicts Akshay Singh and Pawan Kumar Gupta. Subsequently, Pawan Gupta has filed for mercy from President Ram Nath Kovind, which has been received by the Home Ministry. Upon hearing the case again, the court has deferred the hanging which was scheduled to take place on March 3 - Tuesday, at 6 AM.

