'Sooryavanshi' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Reveals That 90% Of The Stunts Are VFX-free

Recently, the action-packed trailer of the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi released. The movie is going to reunite Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar on the silver screens after a long time. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, Akshay Kumar revealed about the stunts in the movie Sooryavanshi.

Akshay said “Yaar, bandar kitna bhi Buddha ho jaaye, gulatiyan maarna nahi bhoolta, aur na hi chhodta hai. Who Kalabaaziyan toh karga hi na. (No matter how old a monkey become but he never gets tired of jumping)" Akshay Kumar added that he loves performing stunts without the use of computer graphics.

Akshay Kumar further went on to say if fans look at the trailer of Sooryavanshi, they will realise that he used to perform such stunts when he was in his early 20s and 30s. He mentioned that he used a few techniques that he learnt when he was young. Akshay also gave an example saying that the chopper stunt performed by him in Sooryavanshi was first attempted by him when he was 28 years old.

Akshay Kumar feels happy that he can yet pull off all these stunts when he is 52 with the same agility and focus. Akshay was also seen addressing the issue of using VFX in actions scenes. He revealed that 90% of action sequences in Sooryavanshi are VFX free. Akshay ended saying that Rohit Shetty and his entire team has been extremely careful and vigilant while shooting these action sequences.

About the movie Sooryavanshi

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action movie. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Aruna Bhatia. The action movie is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop movie franchise. The plot of Sooryavanshi unveils the adventure of an anti-terror squad in India. The movie will theatrically release on March 24, 2020.

