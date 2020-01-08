What Happened To Pat Sajak On 'Wheel Of Fortune' And When Does He Return To The Show?

Pat Sajak has not appeared in recent episodes of Wheel of Fortune after having to undergo emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine, as per the Wheel of Fortune's Instagram account's post.

Vanna White has temporarily taken over his hosting duties as the show's longtime star. A lot of fans have been wondering what happened to Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune.

Also Read | Here's What Arjun Kapoor Has To Say About The Bhagavad Gita Shloka Reference In 'India's Most Wanted' Teaser

Also Read | Daniel Craig 'very Sad' As He Bids Farewell To James Bond With 'No Time To Die'

Pat Sajak daughter takes over in his absence

With Vanna White hosting Wheel of Fortune, there has been a question on everyone’s mind, besides where is Pat Sajak, as to who will turn the letters?

Interestingly, a very special guest stepped up to take over as the new letter-turner – Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak.

White confirmed on Monday's show that despite what happened to Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, he will be back next week and she was happy to fill in temporarily. She also stated that she could do it even better as she will be hosting the show with Sajak before welcoming Pat's daughter to the show.

Maggie Sajak has already appeared on the show with Pat:

Pat Sajak's daughter appeared on stage and revealed that it was not the first time that she has been on the show. The younger Sajak had visited her dad in 1996 when she was just a toddler during one of the tapings. After a small piece of footage from her early visit was played, Maggie joked that she's walking a little better now and that she's hopefully a little more eloquent than she was during her last appearance.

What happened to Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune and when does he return?

The 62-year-old has been turning letters on the popular game show for over 30 years now. Pat Sajak, as it stands, is set to make a comeback as he is back to good health after facing a blocked intestine, and he reportedly now feels good enough to return to his hosting duties. Maggie has also revealed that he's doing great and is very excited to be back next week.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Says He's 'ready' To Run Into Jennifer Aniston At Golden Globes 2020

Also Read | SEE PICTURE: Shloka Mehta Makes For A Stunning Bride In A Red And Gold Lehenga From The Wedding Ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.