Brad Pitt Says He's 'ready' To Run Into Jennifer Aniston At Golden Globes 2020

Friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards 2020 which was held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to celebrate their respective nominations for their work in 2019. Aniston was nominated in the best actress category for her work on The Morning Show, whereas Pitt was nominated for and won the best supporting actor award for the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. All eyes were set on the former couple, with fans hoping that the duo would come together for an internet-breaking picture. While that didn’t happen, the former Friends star was certainly seen reacting to Pitt’s speech after he accepted the award.

Jennifer Aniston laughs at Brad Pitt's Golden Globes 2020 joke:

Brad Pitt had the audience burst out laughing when he joked about his dating life. He stated that he wanted to bring his mom along to the award function but he couldn’t because anyone he stands next to is thought to be his date, which would have made things awkward. The camera quickly panned to Jennifer Aniston, who was all smiles in the crowd.

My favorite part of Brad Pitt’s #goldenglobes acceptance speech is watching Jennifer Aniston’s face during it. pic.twitter.com/G5HHVKM2dy — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 6, 2020

Earlier on the red carpet, Brad Pitt interacted with a leading entertainment portal where he spoke about seeing his ex-wife later in the evening. Pitt stated that he was open to running into her and called her a good friend. When it was pointed out that the world and the Internet wanted a photo of the duo together, Pitt jokingly replied calling it the second most important reunion of her year. Pitt further clarified that the most important reunion of the year for Aniston right now would be the most-awaited Friends reunion.

