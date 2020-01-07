Daniel Craig 'very Sad' As He Bids Farewell To James Bond With 'No Time To Die'

Daniel Craig hit the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes last Sunday, where he had discussed his exit from the Bond franchise. In an interaction with Extra during the event, Craig confessed that he was sad that No Time To Die will be his last outing after having done five films in the Bond franchise. He said that he is very sad about it, but at the same time, he has already worked on five Bond movies so far. The actor has been incredibly proud of every single one of them and believes that it is finally time for him to go.

Also Read | "No Time To Die Trailer Looks Exceptional" Says Audience About Daniel Crag's Film

Daniel Craig hints at a sequel to Knives Out

However, looking to the future, Daniel Craig revealed that there is a possibility of a sequel of his 2019 hit American-mystery Knives Out, which is still running in theatres in India. The British actor had received a nomination for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. However, After losing the prize to Taron Egerton, Daniel Craig said that his plan is to try and do another one. Craig added that every time he does a movie, he hopes that it is going to be the best thing there is.

Also Read | No Time To Die: Here's What We Know So Far About The Latest James Bond Movie

James Bond: No Time To Die release date

After being featured in five Bond films, Daniel Craig will bow out with No Time to Die, which hits theatres on April 8 in India. For those unversed, Daniel Craig was infamously done with Bond as of 2015. Yet, here he is for a final movie. Back then, Craig had told Time Out magazine that he would rather slash his wrists than make a comeback for another James Bond movie. He also stated that he is ready to move on. However, he had also stated that If he ever did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die': 'Class Apart,' Fans React To Daniel Craig's New James Bond Teaser

Also Read | Daniel Craig To Sport Grey Hair For The First Time In New James Bond Film, No Time To Die

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.