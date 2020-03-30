What Is Dalgona Coffee Challenge? Here Are All The Answers To This Question!

If the people you are following are sharing pictures and process videos of making coffee with whipped crème, coffee layers and tagged it ‘Dalgona’ and you have wondered, ‘what is Dalgona Coffee challenge?’ then continue reading. Even if you haven’t come across such content on your Instagram then too, you can start the trend as it is worth the process. This quick coffee challenge will make your day!

What is Dalgona coffee challenge?

The name Dalgona coffee was derived from the word "honeycomb". The word Dal also means sweet in Korean. The coffee is a combination of icy milk at the bottom and frothy layer of gooey coffee on the top. The name is also structured from its Korean toffee base, a form of candy that is made of oil, sugar and more such ingredients.

So what is Dalgona coffee challenge?

The Dalgona coffee challenge on Instagram is a trending way to participate in Coronavirus quarantine trend. Many people are indulging in trying new recipes and dishes and when it comes to accompanying the same with a beverage, this one is a must-try. It is easy to participate and the recipe is here:

To follow the Dalgona coffee challenge, one must know the recipe

Ingredients: Instant coffee sachet two tablespoons, sugar two tablespoons, hot water as required, cold milk half a cup, ice as required.

Steps: In a large whisking bowl mix coffee, hot water two tablespoons, sugar, Whisk it until a frothy consistency. For good results whisk it for a longer time. Then take a glass and add milk with ice. Add the top frothy crème you made before. If you do not take sugar in your coffee, the froth might not stay atop.

How to participate in Instagram Dalgona coffee challenge?

Click a nice picture of the process. Click a picture of the coffee mix and the end result. Click good pictures of your Dalgona coffee. Share it with relevant hashtags and tags for Instagram Dalgona coffee challenge.

Check out more pictures for Instagram Dalgona coffee challenge

