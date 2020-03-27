What Is Have You Ever Bingo Challenge On Instagram? Check Out

The internet comes up with a new trend now and then. While some of them stay for a long time, others change like a season. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, various countries have imposed a lockdown. During this time, many people can be seen cheering up each other with memes, providing safety measures, and sharing challenges on social media platforms.

Recently, a new trend has surfaced online. Everyone is sharing stories of Have You Ever Bingo Challenge and nominating their peers or close ones to participate. Read on to know what is the have you ever bingo challenge:

What is the Have You Ever Bingo Challenge?

In Have Your Ever Bingo Challenge, social media users compare their life events. The participants use a template to fill in everything they have done or they have not done in their lives. From your choice of beverage, city, to behavior, it has everything. They tick-mark the things and incidents that are common and have happened with them to date.

They nominate a few people among their relatives, friends or colleagues to take part in this challenge by tagging them. After this, they post the stories on their Instagram and other social media platforms. While some people are doing just for the sake of fun and rejoice the game, others are accepting the Have You Ever Bingo Challenge shared with them.

How to find Have You Ever Bingo Challenge template?

There are innumerable templates for Have You Ever Bingo Challenge that are doing rounds on the internet. As of now, many of them can be seen on people's story posts. But some of the most common among them are visible on a few bloggers and influencer’s Instagram pages. Therefore, you can screenshot the templates from their profiles. Here's the template for Have You Ever Bingo Challenge.

Other templates for similar challenges

Also read: Kriti Sanon Takes Up 'Antakshari' Challenge By Singing 'Isharon Isharon Mein'; See Video

Also read: Katrina Kaif And Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Banter Will Make You Smile

Also read: Coronavirus: Instagram Steps Up Measures To Curb Misinformation On COVID-19

Also read: Kourtney Kardashian Admits Deleting Son's Instagram Account; Here's Why She Did It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.