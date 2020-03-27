What Is The 10 Push Up Challenge On Instagram? Check Details

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, gyms and workout classes have been cancelled in many countries of the world. However, social distancing does not imply that one cannot exercise. Therefore, a new viral trend has surfaced the internet that challenges people to stay fit while practising social distancing.

The See 10, Do 10 challenge aims to assist people in working out while staying at home, amid the Coronavirus scare. Among many other viral Instagram challenges, this one is spreading like wildfire. Therefore, we have mentioned everything about the latest social media challenge. Read to know what is the 10 push up challenge:

All about the See 10 Do 10 challenge

What is the 10 push up challenge?

The 10 push up challenge on Instagram is simpler than it sounds. In this, one can create a video of themselves performing push-ups and nominate their friends and family. You can tag your near and dear ones to follow the challenge and post their video on the Instagram stories. On the other hand, if you get tagged by someone, you have to drop everything and do 10 push-ups to continue the trend.

10 push-up challenge on Instagram is a massive trend because of various reasons. Besides boosting people’s morale who are confined to their homes, it has helped people create a community, where someone reminds you to move off the couch and work on your body. Moreover, these challenges take minds off the news. Hence, it is a simple way to keep yourself active without hitting the gym or workout classes.

Who has taken up the See 10 Do 10 challenge?

Numerable celebrities including Justin Bieber, Russel Westbrook, Kendrick Perkins, and Baker Mayfield have posted on their respective social media pages. Apart from participating, they have forwarded the trend by nominating and tagging other people. Additionally, the general public and social media influencers are also active participants in the Instagram push-up challenge.

My big bro @damienwoody challenged me to 10 push-ups so I had knock that shit out like a G!!! Now I’m Challenging @realtuffjuice @D19J @DarthAmin @Scalabrine to drop down and give me 10 got damn it pic.twitter.com/s5CVovcIrf — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 24, 2020

.@russwest44 is doing the #PushUpChallenge with his son Noah on his back 😃 pic.twitter.com/WhE1sBSB5R — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 23, 2020

