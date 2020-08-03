Sushant's Sister Expresses Shock At Patna IPS Vinay Tiwary's 14-day Home Quarantine By BMC

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed shock at the news of Patna city SSP Vinay Tiwary's forced quarantine in Mumbai on Sunday within hours after his arrival. The senior officer was deployed by Bihar Police to monitor the probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after reports of non-cooperation by Mumbai Police reached Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. However, Tiwary has been forced to remain under home quarantine for 14 days by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Sushant's sister Shweta took to Twitter and exclaimed, "What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant" as she shared a video report of the same. She has been updating her social media handles regularly seeking justice for her brother and had also appealed to PM Modi on Sunday. Last month, Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna for abetment to suicide naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of deceased Patna-born actor Sushant, and her family members as accused.

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Tiwari, told reporters, "The investigation is going in the right direction. Senior officials are also satisfied with our investigation. Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case."

