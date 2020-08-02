Disha Salian file deleted: Patna SP, who takes over Sushant case, reacts to alleged report

Is there a connection between the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput? The latter’s friend Smita Parikh had earlier shared that the actor felt scared after the death of his former manager, and the news of the Disha case file being 'inadvertently deleted’ became a talking point on Sunday. Patna Central Superintendant of Police, Vinay Tiwari too was asked about the Bihar police allegedly being told about the case file being deleted, but the officer did not want to delve into ‘rumours', as he arrived in Mumbai to take charge of the investigation.

Patna SP on Disha Salian case

Patna SP Vinay Tiwari was asked by reporters as he arrived at the Mumbai airport about reports that claimed that details of the Disha Salian death were ‘inadvertently deleted’ by the Mumbai Police. He responded, “It’s better to not comment on rumours.”

Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari arrives in Mumbai. He will be leading the Bihar Police team which is probing the case.

The Bihar police, who has arrived in Mumbai, had sought details of the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, who fell from a high-rise in Malad on June 9, five days before Sushant passed away. As they reached the Malwani police station in Malad, they were reportedly told that they had accidentally deleted the file of the case details.

On Saturday, Simi Garewal stated that the death of Disha should also be investigated, as she felt it will help reveal the ‘truth’ of Sushant’s death.

Meanwhile, SP Vinay Tiwari was also asked about Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case of abetment to Sushant's suicide, cheating and conspiracy. He replied, “When we will require her (Rhea's) presence, we will call her. We are recording statements of important people and as and when we require, we shall call people.”

He added, “All facts will be probed. It's wrong to say that probe is not happening,” he continued.

The officer also reacted to allegations of ‘non-co-operation’ of the Mumbai Police with the Bihar Police and being allegedly denied the important documents.

“There is nothing as such that they are not cooperating. A senior officer has to come to supervision. I have come to give direction to the team over here,” he said.

He also stated, “The investigation has its own facets. We agree that we are in the right direction. We are here to get all important documents, facts and evidence of the case.”

The officer said, “We have not got access to important documents, that’s a fact in public. If this case is related to some other case, that too shall be probed for better clarity.”

“Mumbai police has its own ways and we have our own ways. Based on important facts, we shall proceed ahead with the investigation,” Tiwari shared.

Earlier, videos of the Mumbai Police putting Bihar police officials into a van, had made JD(U) leaders like Sanjay Jha and Ajay Alok call out the ‘ill-treatment’ while Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had also claimed Mumbai Police was obstructing the investigation by Bihar Police.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear the petition of Rhea Chakraborty, who has sought the transfer of the investigation to Mumbai, claiming the investigation in Mumbai was pending. The Maharashtra and Bihar governments and Sushant’s family lawyer have filed a caveat in response to the petition.

