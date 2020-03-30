What Is Weekend Dance Challenge? Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

The weekend dance challenge on TikTok is the new rage on the video-sharing platform. It was another way to spend time and also enjoy at home with family. The TikTok weekend challenge is not difficult to do and quite an easy fix to your daily boredom. Use the weekend dance challenge to kill time and indulge in quick steps to follow. If you have ever wondered what is the weekend dance challenge, then this is a must-read!

What is weekend dance challenge?

The weekend dance challenge is a new tag task going around on TikTok. People are making a dance video of themselves and sharing it on Instagram as well. So TikTok and Instagram weekend dance challenge is the same.

To take up the weekend dance challenge, one has to download the TikTok application first and upgrade it to the latest format. To do this, one can go to IOS Appstore or the Android Playstore. Once the application is updated, the weekend dance challenge can be taken up on TikTok and then shared as Instagram weekend dance challenge.

In the weekend dance challenge, one has to follow a dance routine to the song The Weekend by SZA. The song is catchy and has easy steps which can be done in minutes. Follow the steps one by one.

Check out some videos on Instagram of the weekend dance challenge

Here are a few steps on how to do the weekend dance challenge perfectly?

To follow the weekend dance challenge on TikTok, one has to find people who have already done the challenge or find the challenge in the search menu.

A good tip would be to wait before recording and follow the dance steps before recording the actual video.

If you are through the steps then you can follow the recording session now.

Play the music and sync your steps.

Share the video after giving all the credits and hashtags.

Once you have recorded the weekend dance challenge on TikTok app, you also have the option of sharing in on Instagram. This way you have shared it on two platforms amounting to greater views. You can also involve friends and family in the task.

Check out some video compilations

