Here's What Priyanka Chopra Has Been Up To This Week; Check Full Details

Priyanka Chopra has truly transformed herself into a global icon over the past few years. The actor often makes the headlines. She is quite popular on social media as well among her fans. With all that said now, here is a round-up of everything that Priyanka Chopra had been up to this week.

Priyanka Chopra’s weekly round-up

Priyanka Chopra is currently quarantining with her husband, Nick Jonas in the US. She was missing her home and her loved ones back in India and hence, she decided to dress in a gorgeous blue coloured saree and bangles. She shared a picture of the same on her social media too while posing alongside her husband, Nick Jonas.

Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise did not just affect his fans in India but also the global audience. Priyanka Chopra shared her condolences about the same by posting a picture from her film, 7 Khoon Maaf. She also added, “The world will always remember your legacy”.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Priyanka Chopra opened up about how Nick Jonas is diabetic and hence, he needed to go into quarantine immediately. She also added how she is grateful that she is with family during these tough times. This is because the couple is always travelling for their projects and chances of them being stuck in different parts of the world are high.

Priyanka Chopra was also among the many who were shocked by Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise. She took to social media to pay her last respects to the late actor. She posted a picture of herself alongside Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Priyanka Chopra added in the caption, “This is the end of an era”.

Mindy Kaling recently announced that she will be collaborating with Priyanka Chopra to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. She added how she has been in touch with the actor and how they are focusing on various charity efforts back in India. Talking about her interaction with Priyanka Chopra, Mindy said that she has been texting Priyanka a couple of times a week.

