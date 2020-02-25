Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sneak Peek Into Her 'whirlwind Trip To Mumbai’

Priyanka Chopra is considered to be one of the most popular faces in the world today. She has not only made a place for herself in Bollywood but also established herself as a prominent personality overseas. Be it her marriage to American singer Nick Jonas or her films, Priyanka Chopra has always managed to stay in the news at all times.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra's Recent Instagram Selfie Is Making Fans Go Gaga

Priyanka Chopra’s “24hr whirlwind trip to Mumbai”

Priyanka Chopra is constantly seen juggling her work between India and the USA. However, this time that actor was back in the city but it was barely for a day. Priyanka recently was the showstopper of the finale of a fashion show.

During her 24-hour stay in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani. She recently took to social media to give her fans a sneak peek into her look. The actor stunned us dressed in a sheer black gown. She completed the look with a smokey eye and statement earrings that made fans go gaga.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Tweets Supporting Fellow Personalities; From Shakira To Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra even gave the picture a hilarious caption. She called her mini trip to the city as a “24hr whirlwind trip to Mumbai”. She was also thankful that she “got to play dress-up” during the time. She even lauded the entire team for a “great show” in the caption.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic As She Celebrates Hitting 50 Mn Insta Followers

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Her role as Aditi Chaudhary in the film was lauded by the critics and also gained her appreciation from the worldwide audience. She will reportedly be next seen in We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Her production, Paani also received several accolades at the recent National Film Awards.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Printed Ensembles Can Be Perfect For One's Casual Outing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.