Priyanka Chopra Fans Pour In Their Love On Nick Jonas' Recent New Year's Post

Bollywood actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The wedding festivities were no doubt a grand affair in Jodhpur that proved to be goals for girls across the world. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary together and the internet still cannot believe that the desi girl is no longer single.

Fans ask for a single picture of PC

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were together during the New Year at a concert. Nick recently took to social media to share a few glimpses of the same. In both, the pictures fans got an inside view of the celebrations between the Jonas couple. Nick also expressed how excited he is to see what 2020 has in store for both him and Priyanka Chopra.

In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen looking into Nick Jonas’ eyes. Priyanka is wearing a pink full sleeve dress with a ‘2020’ theme glasses. On the other hand, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a bronze-coloured suit. In the next picture, Nick Jonas is seen popping open a champagne bottle with his wife cheering for him.

Check out Nick Jonas’s cute New Year post here:

The pictures were enough to kickstart fans on a positive note in 2020. Many poured in all their love and hearts in the comments section. Fans all over were all hearts for the lovely couple's New Year celebrations.

Check out the fans reactions under Nick Jonas' post here:

In addition to this, even Priyanka Chopra shared a recap of what the previous year looked like for her. The Jonas brother’s and their wives celebrated the New Year while they performed on the stage. When the clock struck at midnight, the Jonas ladies joined their husbands on the stage and welcomed the New Year.

