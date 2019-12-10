What Ranveer Singh's Stylist Revealed About His Look And How To Achieve It 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among those actors who is not only known for his acting skills but also for his experimental looks. People have often wondered what is inside Ranveer’s wardrobe, how does he achieve the look and how he experiments with his hair and beard style. The man behind Singh’s groomed look is celebrity stylist Darshan Yewalekar has been part of the gig for over 17 years now. Yewalekar has also worked with some of the most popular men in the film industry including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Saif Ali Khan and more.

Beard tips from Ranveer’s stylist

Ranveer Singh is a well-dressed celebrity who is also known for how he carries himself. So whatever Darshan designs for him comes out to be cool and that’s the biggest advantage. Darshan also said while talking about beards, that they are personal. Everyone has their own growth pattern. The stylist suggests everyone to look at it with a perspective referring to the growth of the beard. Some have good growth, while others have scanty growth. The key is to make sure that the best features of your beard are highlighted. The key to a well-groomed beard is timely trimming.

Hairstyle tips from Ranveer’s stylist

For hair styling tips, Darshan suggests that it is easy to have different hairstyles, one smart move in your life can ease the task. The go-to styling products that he recommends are matt clay and wax dust. These products can help you change the style making it give different effects to your hair. For some days, you can just have the dust sprinkled on the hair, which gives a very soft look. For some evenings, you can use clay or shiny wax for sharp and dapper look, which slicks it up. Remember to carry two variants which suit your style.

For festive seasons, he suggests that you should often visit your barber. There are times when your hair grow out of shape. So, it is vital to get them groomed.

