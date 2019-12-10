Ranveer Singh Celebrates 9 Years In Bollywood; See Post

From Band Baaja Baaraat to Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has come a long way. The actor who has done an array of films celebrates his nine years in the Bollywood industry today. Ranveer Singh took to his social media account to announce the completion of his nine years in the Indian film industry. Ranveer Singh has essayed numerous roles in these nine years and has won many awards as well. he has dabbled with a plethora of genres including historical drama like in Ramleela, comedy in Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl as well as romance in Bajirao Mastani. Check out the post here.

The Ramleela actor took to his social media and revealed that it has been nine years for him as an actor in Bollywood. He shared a still from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat to commemorate his journey. In the post, he wrote, “It was all a dream. Nine years to the day #ifyouknowyouknow”. Netizens have stated that the actor has had a marvellous journey and that he has come a long way. Many credited that he started at the bottom and is at the peak of his career now.

Apart from the post, Ranveer Singh also added a picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, Ranveer Singh is seen saying, “Hello! Remember me?” Ranveer Singh’s phenomenal journey has been nothing short of inspirational. Many celebrities commented on Ranveer’s social media account to congratulate him. Celebrities said that he continues to live the dream and that his journey to the top is very encouraging. Check out the celebrity reactions here.

Watched the movie back then and enjoyed it so much. I remember how much I loved the character of Bittoo Sharma. The way you acted, danced and carried the film with Anushka—I knew a star was born.

Congratulations #9YearsofRanveerSingh — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 9, 2019

