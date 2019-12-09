Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor Share NO Cold Vibe, Watch 'red Carpet Kiss' Video

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, who co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat came together at an award show on Sunday night. While there were speculations and reports suggesting that the two share a cold vibe, their red carpet chemistry said otherwise. Ranveer dropped a kiss on Shahid's cheek as they met at the event. Ranveer was also seen chilling with Shahid and Sara Ali Khan at the event.

On Koffee with Karan, Shahid opened up about his relationship with Ranveer Singh and addressed the reports of tension during Padmaavat's shoot. He said, "It’s really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on. Everybody was doing everything it takes to kind of be in the centre of the limelight. I’m sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it’s natural."

In an interview, Shahid confessed that he felt like an outsider on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sets. He said, "I'm used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider. When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier."

Responding to the same, Ranveer had said, "To be honest, I did my best to sort of welcome (him). And whatever can be done to be a supportive co-actor, I did. I think it (the way he feels) is to do with the genre as well. If I am not mistaken, it is his first costume drama. So, a costume drama has its own unique sense of challenges, which even I faced during Bajirao Mastani, which takes some time to adapt to. So, I think he's reacting to that."

