What Time Does 'Shakuntala Devi' Release On Amazon Prime? Read All Details Here

During the lockdown, a lot of producers opted for digital premieres on OTT platforms. Instead of waiting for the theatres to open, many films chose an OTT release. One of the movies which are gearing up for an online release is Vidya Balan’s, Shakuntala Devi. The upcoming movie will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

As the movie is coming close to its release date, a lot of people are wondering about what time does Shakuntala Devi come on Amazon Prime. To all the people who are wondering about Shakuntala Devi release date and Shakuntala Devi release time, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Shakuntala Devi come on Amazon Prime?

Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan will be releasing on Amazon Prime tomorrow on July 31, 2020. The movie will be releasing on midnight today. The lead actor of the film, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle and shared this news to her fans that the movie will be releasing tonight.

Her fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Shakuntala Devi for a long time. In her post, Vidya Balan also mentioned that she is missing those shoot days a little extra today. Here is a look at Vidya Balan’s announcement about Shakuntala Devi release time.

About Shakuntala Devi

The upcoming movie starring Vidya Balan is the biopic of Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan will be playing the titular role. The upcoming movie features Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Shakuntala Devi is helmed by Anu Menon and is being produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

The trailer of Shakuntala Devi was released recently which received praises from several Bollywood celebrities and audience alike. The trailer of the story has increased anticipation of the movie. The audiences are excited to see Vidya Balan playing Shakuntala Devi.

Who was Shakuntala Devi?

Shakuntala Devi was a mathematical wizard and an acclaimed writer. Her brilliance in mathematical calculations has earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book Of World Records. She also did several tours all over the world and showcased her talent.

In 1988, Shakuntala Devi went to the US to have her abilities studied by psychology professor Arthur Jensen. In his report, Jensen mentioned that she gave the solutions to problems like calculating the cube root of 61,629,875 and the seventh root of 170,859,375 before he could copy them down in his notebook.

