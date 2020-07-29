Sanya Malhotra On Working With Vidya Balan In Shakuntala Devi: 'I Was Just Star-struck'

The much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi that traces the life of a math genius, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on the 31st July to astound her fans with her enticing and quick arithmetic abilities to solve complex mathematical calculations in a matter of seconds. Versatile actress Vidya Balan will be essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi at the forefront along with Sanya Malhotra playing the role of her daughter Anupama Banerji. Recently, in an interview, the Badhai Ho actress shared her experience of working with Vidya for the first time.

Sanya Malhotra's experience of working with Vidya Balan

Sanya confessed that she was nervous during the initial days of her shooting and later she said that there was a time when that wall of being hesitant got struck down and she became friends with Vidya. Talking about the same, the actress said, “For the first few days, I was extremely nervous around her and I remember not talking at all. On the 3rd or 4th day of the shoot, Vidhya was like, “Do you talk at all Sanya or you just like to be in the character?” and I told her no I just like to take my own time to be fine around people. I think that was a good breaker and after that, there was no looking back and we became friends."

The actress further added, "Sometimes I am just so star struck that I become paralyzed. But she is such a wonderful co-actor, that even while shooting I never felt like ohh I am shooting with Vidya Balan as on set while shooting in front of the camera she was Shakuntala Devi for me and she was such a beautiful co-actor to work with."

Sometime back, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle where she can be seen grooving to no music and soon her co-star Sanya joins and grooves along with her. The actor can be seen sporting a sky blue shirt along with a yellow and white checkered outfit with floral embroidered border. She also opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. Sanya, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt along with blue jeans. Along with the video, the actor also went on to explain what happened at that time. She wrote, “On set Madness @sanyamalhotra_... captured by the mad hatter who is the go-to #BiopicQueen @niharikabhasinkhan21!”

