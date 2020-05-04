Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do': What To Expect From Her Upcoming Film With Rajkummar Rao?

Earlier this year, the makers of 2018's sleeper hit Badhaai Ho announced the sequel to the movie. The sequel of the movie is titled Badhaai Do. While the 2018 film starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, Badhaai Do is supposed to star Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Although the movie is yet to go on floors, however, here are some reasons why one should look forward to the film.

Also Read | From Bhumi Pednekar To Mouni Roy; These B'town Actors Love To Binge On Ice-cream

What to expect from Badhaai Do

Fresh pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Badhaai Do will bring together Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time on screen. The actors are often appreciated for their film choices and excellent acting skills. Seeing the two romancing each other on-screen would definitely be a dream come true for moviegoers.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Sport Similar Green 'Banarasi' Sarees Flawlessly

Return of Hunterrr fame Harshvardhan Kulkarni

Harvarshadhan Kulkarni, who last directed Gulshan Devaiah and Radhika Apte starrer Hunterrr, is reported to direct Badhaai Do. The director earned critical acclaim with his debut film, which interestingly managed to do good business at the box office. With the director helming Badhaai Do, surely, the audiences are up for a rollercoaster ride.

Intriguing storyline

Badhaai Do will see Rajkummar Rao essaying the role of a Delhi cop, while Bhumi Pednekar will essay the role of a PT teacher. In an earlier media reported, it was revealed that the upcomer would narrate the unlikely bond shared by the characters of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Wore The Feather Detailed Outfit Better?

Badhaai Do that was supposed to go-on floors is reportedly in the pre-production stage. However, due to the lockdown, it is unclear if the movie will start shooting on the preempted schedule. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has a slew of movies in her kitty.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood Stars With Strong Meme Game

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The Karan Johar directorial is currently in pre-production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.