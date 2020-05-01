From Bhumi Pednekar To Mouni Roy; These B'town Actors Love To Binge On Ice-cream

Quick links:
Bollywood personalities surely have a stressful life and a very hectic schedule. But sometimes to release such stress, Bollywood stars turn to some comfort food. And for most of them, it is ice-cream. Below, we have listed a few celebs who have flaunted their love for ice-cream on social media-
Also read | Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy Or Hansika Motwani: Who Slayed The Vibrant Outfits Better?
The beautiful actor, Bhumi Pednekar's love for ice-creams is just amazing. She just loves eating ice-creams and keeps posting pictures of ice-creams on her Instagram handle. Just have a look at Bhumi Pednekar's posts while enjoying her black current ice-cream and other pictures.
Me with my Valentine ❤️ To our forever, unconditional and loyal love 🍦 #happyvalentinesday
#hello #fam #weekend #mood #love #icecream
Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares A “gold” Post-workout Selfie, Fans Call Her Tokyo From 'Money Heist'
Also read | Bhumi Pednekar And Mouni Roy Don Cheetah Print Dress | Who Styled It Better?
Also read | This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra Rejoiced Homemade Ice-cream With Isha Ambani
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.