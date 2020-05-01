From Bhumi Pednekar To Mouni Roy; These B'town Actors Love To Binge On Ice-cream

Bollywood personalities surely have a stressful life and a very hectic schedule. But sometimes to release such stress, Bollywood stars turn to some comfort food. And for most of them, it is ice-cream. Below, we have listed a few celebs who have flaunted their love for ice-cream on social media-

Bollywood actors' love for ice-cream

Bhumi Pednekar

The beautiful actor, Bhumi Pednekar's love for ice-creams is just amazing. She just loves eating ice-creams and keeps posting pictures of ice-creams on her Instagram handle. Just have a look at Bhumi Pednekar's posts while enjoying her black current ice-cream and other pictures.

Me with my Valentine ❤️ To our forever, unconditional and loyal love 🍦 #happyvalentinesday

#hello #fam #weekend #mood #love #icecream

Image courtesy: @bhumipednekar

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's love for ice-creams quite evident from the below picture. Have a look at the prettiest, Mouni Roy having her ice-cream tub.

Image courtesy: @imouniroy

Deepika Padukone

Ice-creams are also one of the most favourites of Deepika Padukone. She filled a tub of Nutella and vanilla ice-cream to ease her sweet hunger pang. Have a look at Deepika Padukone's post-

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Karisma Kapoor's favourite dessert is to have ice-creams and enjoy her own company with the yummy treat.-

Image courtesy: @therealkarismakapoor

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra easing her sweet hunger pangs with this bowl of ice-cream and enjoying it. Have a look at her picture.

Image courtesy: @priyankachopra

Shradhha Kapoor

Just like Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Deepika Padukone and other actors, Shraddha Kapoor also loves to have ice-creams. Have a look at her Instagram posts as a proof-

Image courtesy: @shraddhaakpoor

