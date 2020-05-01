From Bhumi Pednekar To Mouni Roy; These B'town Actors Love To Binge On Ice-cream

Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Deepika Padukone, and other Bollywood personalities love for ice-creams is real, and here is the proof. Have a look at these pictures

Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood personalities surely have a stressful life and a very hectic schedule. But sometimes to release such stress, Bollywood stars turn to some comfort food. And for most of them, it is ice-cream. Below, we have listed a few celebs who have flaunted their love for ice-cream on social media-

Bollywood actors' love for ice-cream

Bhumi Pednekar 

The beautiful actor, Bhumi Pednekar's love for ice-creams is just amazing. She just loves eating ice-creams and keeps posting pictures of ice-creams on her Instagram handle. Just have a look at Bhumi Pednekar's posts while enjoying her black current ice-cream and other pictures. 

#hello #fam #weekend #mood #love #icecream

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mouni Roy

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra

Shradhha Kapoor

