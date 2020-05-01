Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Sport Similar Green 'Banarasi' Sarees Flawlessly

Bhumi Pednekar and Kangana Ranaut are two sought after actors in the industry today. Back in 2018, the renowned celebrities sported glamorous similar Banarasi green sarees for their respective events. Here's a sneak peek into Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar's photos in stunning sarees.

Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut's same outfits

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a green Banarasi saree for one of her events back in 2018. She opted for bold rich lip colour and tied a neat hair bun. She complemented her attire with a closed neck ornament that very accentuated her overall glam. As part of the caption, she wrote, 'Mom thank you for draping this pretty thing on me'.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Raut in 2018 wore a similar saree like Bhumi Pednekar's for an awards night. Her Sabyasachi saree defined glamour and class. The Panga actor also opted for a hair bun and went to wear a lavish closed neck ornament. Ranaut ditched hand accessories and wore minimal makeup.

What's next for the two actors?

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for the much-acclaimed film Takht, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi will also feature opposite Akshay Kumar in Durgavati, a horror film and a remake of a Telugu blockbuster titled Bhagaamathie starring Baahubali 2 actor Anushka Shetty.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, will be seen in the next outing titled Thalaivi. The movie will mark the debut of Kangana in Tamil and Telugu industry. She will also be seen in the Razneesh Ghai directorial- Dhaakad. The movie will feature Kangana Ranaut, Mimoh Chakravarthy, and Manoj Tiwari in pivotal roles.

