What Was The First Word Neha Dhupia Taught Her Daughter? Actress Reveals

Actress Neha Dhupia who is a proud mother to daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi revealed that the first word she taught her little girl was 'bas' (enough). In an interview with a leading daily, Neha said that Mehr should know when to say it is 'enough' and cited examples like when she is over fed or when someone is pulling her cheeks more or if she is being forced to do something — Mehr should know to say 'bas'.

Neha also added that she tells her daughter that if she is not comfortable, she should say it. Sharing a anecdote, Neha said that Mehr immediately said 'bas, bas' when someone tickled her while playing. She concluded by saying, 'she knows when she has to say no, and she would apply it for the rest of her life now.'

For those unaware, Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in 2018 in a low-key ceremony. Dhupia shared the news with a picture from the marriage ceremony on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi," Dhupia wrote. The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2018.

Dhupia, 37, is best known for her roles in films such as "Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local", "Phas Gaye Re Obama", "Chup Chup Ke" and "Tumhari Sulu". Bedi, 35, son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, has acted in "Pink" and Salman Khan's "Tiger Zinda Hai".

MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!! pic.twitter.com/LUUAiL5LxT — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

