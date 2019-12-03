Jacqueline Fernandez Has Funny 'banana' Talk With Neha Dhupia, Reveals Actor Who Is 'kela'

Jacqueline Fernadez recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, and the interaction turned out to be a lot about bananas or ‘kela.’ The actor become a part of ‘kela games’ and ‘kela questions’. Later, she revealed that her co-star of multiple films, Varun Dhawan is a ‘kela.’

Neha Dhupia recently shared the promo of Jacqueline Fernandez’s episode on No Filter Neha. The latter is seen expressing her surprise when told about ‘Kela interview,’ by Neha. However, when Neha even tells her, “There are gonna be kela games, there are gonna be kela questions. It’s predominantly kela,’ Jacqueline smilingly replies, “I love kela.” That was not all, Neha then makes her deliver some tongue-twisters like ‘Chandu Ke chacha ne...’, ‘lalla lalla lorie’, ‘khadak singh ke khadakne se...’ which she really struggles with, but leaves herself and Neha in splits.

Jacqueline Fernandez was also shy to admit, but she accepted that she sometimes ‘stalked’ men on Instagram. She then termed Varun Dhawan, her co-star of movies like Dishoom and Judwaa 2, as a ‘kela’. She also chose Salman Khan’s ‘guts’, bursting out laughing, when given that in options along with Akshay Kumar’s humour, Hrithik Roshan’s jawline and Tiger Shroff’s abs.

Watch the video

On the show, Jacqueline Fernandez also revealed what she’d like to gift and borrow from For Taapsee Pannu, she said, “I’m gonna give her my stylist" while wanting to borrow her ‘speaking skills.’ For Kangana Ranaut, she stated, "I need Kangana’s guts! I’ll give Kangana my dancing skills."

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez didn’t have any major releases on the big screen this year. The actor only featured in the much-delayed Drive that only released on Netflix. The movie also starred Sushant Singh Rajput. It was directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani. She, however, made headlines for her appearance in the song Bad Boy in the movie Saaho. The track turned out to a chartbuster and Jacqueline’s looks and moves made headlines.

But in 2020, Jacquline will feature in Attack. The movie also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, too is a part of the movie, as per reports. The actor has also been confirmed for Kick 2, though there’s no update on when the movie will go on floors.

