Neha Dhupia Reveals What Is New In Upcoming Season Of 'Roadies'

Neha Dhupia is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor has worked in movies like Tumhari Sulu, Helicopter Eela, De Dana Dan etc. Neha is very well known for her unabashed opinions about everything and she is not afraid to express herself.

Neha joined the renowned youth-based reality show MTV Roadies in 2016. On the show, Neha is a part of the Gang Leaders' panel and in no time, the actor became one of the favourite gang leaders on MTV Roadies.

Neha Dhupia on the new season of Roadies

In an interview with a news publication, when the actor was asked about the upcoming season of the show, the actor opened up about what was new in the next season.

Neha said that the new season of Roadies is called Roadies Revolution. She added that as it is 2020, she feels that everyone should raise their voices for things that are absolutely right. She also feels that if the youth of this generation will not raise their voices then who will.

Further, the actor mentioned that she feels the youth of this new generation is ready to raise their voice. Dhupia also promised that as a leading youth channel, they shall try their level best to start a revolution.

Neha Dhupia also spoke about the fact that reality shows often provide a platform for youngsters to share their opinions. She said that there are many wrong things happening in the country and also believes that if someone wants to raise their voice, the show is an important platform for them as MTV Roadies has a large audience.

Aa raha hai MTV Roadies ka sabse revolutionary season.

If you want to inspire real change, click on the link below and register for @oppo MTV Roadies Revolution on @justvoot.

Register Now: https://t.co/ZwyMZ245lL@axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/RnmbfUPCMm — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) December 23, 2019

