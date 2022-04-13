When Alia Bhatt Reacted To Her & Ranbir Kapoor's Fake Wedding Card That Went Viral; Watch

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for their nuptials, rumours about the duo's wedding have made rounds on the internet several times. Ever since the lovebirds made their first appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018, netizens have been eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot, and in one such instance, a fake wedding invite of the two circulated widely on social media.

The instance dates back to 2019 when an invitation claimed that the couple's wedding will happen at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on January 22, 2020. The invite was deemed fake due to its bad design, where Alia was spelt 'Aliya' and even Mahesh Bhatt was wrongly mentioned as 'Mukesh Bhatt.' Paparazzi questioned Alia about the same, to which she had a hilarious response.

When Alia Bhatt reacted to her and Ranbir Kapoor's fake wedding invitation

For the uninitiated, the invite read, "Mrs. Neetu & Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs. Soni & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt on Wednesday, 22th January, 2020 05:00 pm onwards." Take a look.

Responding to it after the paparazzi pointed it out, Alia was seen laughing heartily. She further said,""Kya bataun?"

Meanwhile, the duo's wedding festivities have commenced in full swing today, April 13. Members of the Kapoor clan, including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor as well as sibling duo Kareena and Karisma Kapoor among others were seen at Ranbir's Vastu residence.

Meanwhile, their close friend and Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji congratulated the duo ahead of their big day by releasing the new track, Kesariya, from the film. "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!" he wrote in the caption.

