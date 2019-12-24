When Anushka Sharma Wanted Ranveer Singh To Star Opposite THIS Actor, Watch Video

Even though Anushka Sharma has not had any releases in 2019, the actor hasn't failed to impress her fans with her social media updates. Anushka Sharma’s whereabouts with Virat Kohli storm the internet in no time. The actor has been a part of promotional interviews, wherein she opened up about many things. However, Twitter took fans back to a throwback video featuring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, while the duo was promoting their flick Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl with sheer grace. Surprisingly, back then Ranveer and Anushka were allegedly dating. Here’s what Anushka had to say about the Padmaavat star.

Anushka Sharma revealed Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor would make a great pair

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s super hit movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl released in 2011. The duo sent their fans into a tizzy with their adorable chemistry on screen. However, their off-screen interviews also created headlines. While talking to an entertainment portal, Anushka Sharma said that she and Ranveer Singh would always stay friends. Further, when the Zero actor was quizzed about whom would Ranveer look amazing on-screen, Anushka revealed that Ranveer was a ‘big big’ fan of 'Kareena Kapoor Khan' and that the two would look amazing on the silver screen together. Ranveer also said that Anushka Sharma would always blush if someone mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's name. The duo’s fun-banter seems to be one of the reasons why Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl hit the bullseye. Watch the video here.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has been busy prepping up for his upcoming movie ’83, opposite Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone. He also broke the news about his new movie titled Jayesh Bhai Jordaar, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was last seen in Zero, opposite Katrina Kaif and SRK.

